The Archaeological Society of Delaware, in cooperation with the Delaware State Parks Time Traveler Program, will host two talks beginning at 1 p.m. June 15 at Killens Pond State Park Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, detailing the excavation and some analytical results from the early colonial-era burials recovered at the Avery’s Rest Site near Rehoboth Beach.

At 1 p.m., Dan Griffith, former director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, will present “The Discovery, Recovery, and Interpreted Period of Interment of the Avery’s Rest Burials.”

Raquel Fleskes, anthropology Ph.D. candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, will present “DNA Analysis and Interpretation of the Avery’s Rest Burials” at 2 p.m.

The program is free with park admission of $4 in-state vehicles, $8 out-of-state vehicles.