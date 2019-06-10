World War II veteran William "Bill" Willis, of Dover, was honored June 6 by a House of Representatives’ tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Setting the tone for the ceremony, multiple representatives rose in turn from their seats, reading portions of President Roosevelt’s D-Day prayer.

Willis was seated beside House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf during the session. A nose turret gunner in a B-24 Liberator, Willis was shot down in February 1945 over Holland and spent two months as a German prisoner of war before being liberated in April 1945.

After being introduced to the assembled delegates by Dave Skocik, president of the Delaware Veterans Coalition, the 94-year-old veteran received a prolonged standing ovation.