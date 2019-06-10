Here is a synopsis of reported law enforcement activity during the past week.

Cellphone use gets driver charged with drug possession

A man whom police said was spotted talking on his cell phone while driving has been arrested on several drug charges.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe identified the driver as Taquion Turner, 28, of Felton.

Jaffe said the case began at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, when a trooper spotted the Nissan Sentra being driven on Clapham Road, Frederica.

The driver allegedly ignored the trooper’s efforts at a making a traffic stop, and sped off, committing several traffic violations to include aggressive and reckless driving, Jaffe said.

During the pursuit, the trooper spotted something being thrown from the car, she added.

The chase came to an end on Del. Route 1 and took Turner into custody without further resistance.

A search of the Nissan turned up about 19.79 grams of marijuana, 2.28 grams of THC edibles and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers also found about 8.01 grams of crack cocaine allegedly thrown out of the car during the chase, Jaffe said.

Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving while on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and other traffic violations.

He was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and released from custody on his own recognizance.

Kent pair facing 74 charges of theft, conspiracy

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested two people in connection with a rash of thefts from cars and other motor vehicles throughout Dover.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe named the two as Heather D. Shockley, 28, of Magnolia, and Thomas M. Gilbert, 31, of Dover.

Police had been receiving numerous reports of thefts from unsecured vehicles, including cash, electronics, debit, and credit cards, as well as other valuable, Jaffe said.

Shockley and Gilbert became suspects in the thefts during the police investigation, she added.

Both were taken into custody June 5 without resistance; Shockley at the First State Motel in Dover, and Gilbert at the Eden Hill Medical Complex in Dover.

Gilbert is charged with four counts of theft, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, eight counts of third-degree conspiracy, 10 counts of theft, two counts of theft by false pretense, two counts of selling stolen property and seven counts of criminal trespass.

He was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Shockley is charged with three counts of theft, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, eight counts of third-degree conspiracy, 11 counts of theft, two counts of theft by false pretense, five counts of unlawful use of a credit card, two counts of selling stolen property and seven counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

She has been committed to the Baylor Women's’ Correctional Institution, Wilmington, on a $1,020 cash-only bond.

Gilbert is charged with four counts of theft, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, eight counts of third-degree conspiracy, 10 counts of theft, two counts of theft by false pretense, two counts of selling stolen property and seven counts of criminal trespass.

He was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Suspect arrested in connection with Camden/Marydel burglaries

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming man in connection with two burglaries.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said during May, Troop 3 in Camden handled burglary complaints on Fox Hall Road, Camden, and Sandy Bend Road, Marydel.

Scrap metal, flatbed trailers, and tools were taken from the properties, which either were vacant or under construction.

Although Jaffe did not go into detail, she said troopers identified David D. Smith, 29, as a suspect, and took him into custody at his home in the 300 block of Westville Road, Wyoming.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of felony theft, two counts of criminal mischief and a single count of criminal trespass.

After his arraignment, Smith was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $9,501 secured bond.

One caught, one sought in drug/weapons investigation

Dover police are looking for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a drug and weapons investigation.

Vanessa Leon is the girlfriend of 27-year-old Nathaniel Hampton, who was arrested Thursday, June 6, said department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Hampton was contacted by police at about 5:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Frear Drive and tried to run away but was quickly caught, Hoffman said.

A search warrant executed at his residence turned up 595.1 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a .25-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Hampton, who was out on bail on charges stemming from a January 2019 incident where he is accused of hitting a woman in the head several times with a revolver. He also fired a shot at the woman, narrowly missing her.

Hampton is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hampton’s bail on the January case was revoked and he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an additional $64,000 secured bond.

Leon is wanted for possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Arrest made in June 2 nightclub shooting

Officers with the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force have arrested a probationer in connection with a shooting at a local nightclub.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Naquan Ingram, 35, was developed as a suspect in the June 2 incident at the Allure Night Club.

Ingram was identified by detectives who reviewed video surveillance footage from cameras in the vicinity of the club. He was arrested while at Dover’s Probation and Parole office.

Ingram is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and illegal gang participation.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $174,000 cash bond.

This was not Ingram’s first shooting incident.

He was arrested Feb. 8, 2015, after being involved in a shooting at the same location, then called Bubba’s night club. He and another man got in a verbal altercation with a third person inside the club, with the argument continuing as they went outside. Ingram and his partner fired several shots at the man and his girlfriend as they were driving away. There were no injuries, but the car was hit several times, according to police reports at the time.

He was caught several hours later and officers seized a .40-caliber handgun that had been stolen from Salisbury, Md.

Smyrna Police arrest two on drug, weapons charges

A Dover resident and a Clayton man have been arrested after a good Samaritan called Smyrna police and reported what appeared to be an ongoing drug transaction.

Department spokesman Lt. Brian Donner said the incident took place at about 2 p.m. Friday, June 8 near the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Police responded to the call about alleged hand-to-hand drug activity and contacted both Tyler Scott, 19, of Dover and Malik R. Rothwell, 22, of Clayton, inside a vehicle. Spotting evidence of drug activity, police searched the vehicle, recovering 545 bags (about 3.8 grams) of heroin, a fully-loaded 9mm handgun and about $1,200 in suspected drug money.

Both men were arrested and are charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited.

In addition, Scott is charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned via video court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, Scott in lieu of a $63,000 secured bond, Rothwell in lieu of a $62,000 secured bond.

“The Smyrna Police Department would like to thank the alert resident who said something when they saw something, allowing us to take dangerous armed drug dealers off of the street,” Donner said.