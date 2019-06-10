Kahlil Hanzer and Tiffany Melton were arrested Friday

A man wanted by Dover police has been arrested on a number of drug charges.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Kahlil Hanzer, 25, was taken into custody at about 5:06 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Police spotted Hanzer, along with his companion, Tiffany Melton, 25, on South New Street, going to and from a vehicle and moving items around inside.

Hanzer had an active bench warrant out of two separate courts at the time and a warrant from the Dover police, Hoffman said.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found 30 Ecstasy pills, 175.3 grams of marijuana and a folding knife with a more-than-3-inch blade.

Hanzer and Melton both are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melton was released on an $8,500 unsecured bond.

However, Hanzer faces additional charges including possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession of MDMA, tampering with physical evidence, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,500 secured bond.