To celebrate the opening of its fifth Delaware store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. June 13 at its new Dover store, 10 N. Dupont Highway, followed by its “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also sample ALDI-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

The Dover store is part of the $3.4 billion ALDI investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. ALDI currently has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and serves more than 40 million customers each month.

As an employer of choice, ALDI is consistently looking to hire the best and brightest talent to join its team.

For more, visit aldi.us.