Last Sunday, Yorklyn had its big day in the sun, at the third annual Yorklyn Day Festival.

With trails connecting Auburn Heights, Dew Point Brewing, and the Center for the Creative Arts, folks were able to stroll from one location to another, taking in the sights, the shows, and checking out various vendors.

Yorklyn Day is a joint venture between DNREC and local businesses and organizations, including Dew Point, Yorklyn Pool, CCArts, and others.