Police are looking for Vanessa Leon on a number of drug and weapons charges

Dover police are looking for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a drug and weapons investigation.

Vanessa Leon is the girlfriend of 27-year-old Nathaniel Hampton, who was arrested Thursday, June 6, said department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Hampton was contacted by police at about 5:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Frear Drive and tried to run away but was quickly caught, Hoffman said.

A search warrant executed at his residence turned up 595.1 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a .25-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Hampton, who was out on bail on charges stemming from a January 2019 incident where he is accused of hitting a woman in the head several times with a revolver. He also fired a shot at the woman, narrowly missing her.

Hampton is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hampton’s bail on the January case was revoked and he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an additional $64,000 secured bond.

Leon is wanted for possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.