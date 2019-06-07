Some zesty tunes for you to enjoy June 7.

Meg Mac - 'Hope' album

Since being named triple J’s Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2014, Meg Mac’s career has soared to ever-increasing heights. Her first release, 2015’s platinum-plus-selling EP, was followed by the debut LP, "Low Blows," which landed at #2 on the Australian ARIA Albums Chart and she has consistently played to sell-out crowds all over Australia, Europe and the US.

Her single "Roll up Your Sleeves" is now close to hitting 20-million streams on Spotify. This year, 2019, finds Meg Mac in a place and a moment of reflection, tethered by the moods, events and travails of the world as she sees and experiences them. The new mini-album, "Hope," is a product of these times and her place in them. It’s a powerful set of thoughtful and at times deeply personal missives evoking complex emotions of universality, which is evident in recent singles "Give Me My Name Back," "Something Tells Me" and ‘I’m Not Coming Back."

Tee Grizzley - 'Scriptures' album

Tee Grizzley returns after sharing his track "Sweet Thangs" with the new album, "Scriptures," via 300 Entertainment. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Tee described "Scriptures" as his words of wisdom to live by and he talked about how he and Timbaland came together to work on it. During a studio session with Kanye in Miami, the two connected and decided to make the whole album together. "Sweet Thangs" is the third single from the album following his recent releases, "God's Warrior" and "Locked Up."

Saro - 'Die Alone' EP

Born Evan Windom, Saro vends dark and electronic-rooted R&B with gorgeous falsettos and grooves. When he was 19 Evan began singing and writing with his close friend Simone Battle. In 2014, Windom was about to release an EP under the name Evan Mellows, but Battle's suicide caused him to rethink his music. In tribute to his friend, Evan decided to rename himself Saro as an homage to the Smiths’ “Pretty Girls Make Graves.”

Saro creates music with angelic vocals and earnest lyrics backed by lush synths and trance inducing drums. He's a biracial gay man who has a lot to say about race, gender politics, and sexuality. He's toured with Miguel and on a track with Flight Facilities and his sultry, passion-filled vocals and sonic textures have scored him a slot at this year's LA Pride and garnered the attention of iconic queer figures like Laverne Cox, who helped him overcome his stage fright early on in his career.