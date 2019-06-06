Veterans Administration representatives Mark Taylor and Valerie Camarillo addressed the bimonthly meeting of the Delaware Veterans Coalition on May 28.

They provided updates on existing and planned expansion of services in all three counties, including the planned move of the Kent County Community Based Outreach Clinic to the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover, which will provide nearly 29,000 square feet of space in 2020.

The pair reviewed the efforts of the VA locally, regionally and nationally to work with veterans to provide outstanding health care services tailored to those who have served, including the VA Mission Act to be unveiled on June 6. It includes telehealth and home care, expanded caregiving, more peer specialists, education and extra support in areas of limited services. For more, visit missionact.va.gov.

The Delaware Veterans Coalition meets the fourth Monday of every other month beginning each January. Membership is open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware.

For more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com.