David D. Smith was arrested on June 5.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming man in connection with two burglaries.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said during May, Troop 3 in Camden handled burglary complaints on Fox Hall Road, Camden, and Sandy Bend Road, Marydel.

Scrap metal, flatbed trailers, and tools were taken from the properties, which either were vacant or under construction.

Although Jaffe did not go into detail, she said troopers identified David D. Smith, 29, as a suspect, and on June 5 took him into custody at his home in the 300 block of Westville Road, Wyoming.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of felony theft, two counts of criminal mischief and a single count of criminal trespass.

After his arraignment, Smith was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $9,501 secured bond.