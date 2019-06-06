The Kent County Public Library’s Summer Arts in the Park series will continue with a performance by Kent County’s own Wall of Cain at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at Brecknock County Park, 80 Old Camden Road, Camden.

Wall of Cain, a power rock quartet from the Kent County area, plays a mix of original material and classic 1970s-era rock.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring blankets or lawn chairs for free, family-friendly music all summer. The Summer Arts in the Park series is sponsored by the Kent County Levy Court, the Friends of Kent County Public Library and the Delaware Division of the Arts.

In case of inclement weather or if the temperature and/or heat index exceeds 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the performance will be moved inside to the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover. The status of events will be available at facebook.com/KCPLibrary or by phone, 744-1919, after 4 p.m.