Orange for Queen and Country

1. Hail to the Queen

Johnny Zatylny is a strong contestant for the Freddie Mercury look-alike challenge. He’s been performing Mercury’s music since 2000.

Queen Flash is a six-piece Queen tribute where Zatylny is frontman.

Queen Flash, with opener DJ Jamie Fox, will transport audiences from Earth to spend time with Mercury at 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $35.

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE Miltontheatre.com

2. Heading south with TOC

The Orange Constant has a knack for making their songs sound different from one another, keeping listeners engaged.

Formed in 2012 in Georgia, they’re a vintage rock band that blends Southern psychedelia, heartfelt narrative and progressive composition with a spontaneous and pop-like sensibility.

The band’s latest project is their LP “Point of Reference,” released in 2017. That sophomore effort saw the band level-up with their songwriting and risk-taking in the studio.

TOC will share their Southern charm on stage at 8 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

226-BREW Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

3. Haven’t you Hurd?

Behind some of country’s biggest names are songs by Ryan Hurd.

This includes artists such as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts.

But Hurd can also light it up on stage, too, having toured with Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett. One of Hurd’s latest singles is the song “To a T.”

You can see Hurd (along with Ryan Beaver) work his magic at 8 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20.

227-3888 ADDRESS Bottle &Cork 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach WEBSITE bottleandcorkdewey.com