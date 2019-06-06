Ferris Family Foundation, formerly Key Advisors Charitable Group Inc., contributed $4,650 to Veterans United Outreach of Delaware Inc., with part of the proceeds from the April 6 Hollywood Glam-themed Holiday Party 6 at Wild Quail Golf and Country Club in Wyoming.

The other beneficiary of the event was The Boys and Girls Club of Dover.

Veterans United Outreach of Delaware is a nonprofit program that reaches out to veterans on educational, physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels. Its informational trailer travels to multiple sites across Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, visit vuoofde.com.