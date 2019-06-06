Dover Place resident Doretta Konesey will celebrate her 105th birthday on June 13.

Koensey was born June 13, 1914, in Newark, New Jersey, and moved to Delaware in 1941 with her husband. Koensey continues to live an active lifestyle and enjoys her weekly appointments with at the Beauty Shop, her manicures, entertainment and lunch outings with her family. She is a big fan of “Judge Judy.”

Konesey will celebrate with a big birthday bash at Dover Place with friends and family and serenaded by a barbershop quartet.