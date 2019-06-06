The Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. John Haslet Chapter in Dover recently visited the Hale Byrnes House near Newark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Author of “Revolutionary Delaware: Independence in the First State” and resident manager of the house Kim Burdick spoke to members on its historic significance. On Sept. 6, 1777, three days after the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, Gen. George Washington held a war council there to plan the defense of Philadelphia. Owned by the Delaware, the house is operated by the nonprofit Delaware Society for the Preservation of Antiquities. DAR members can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, via commemorative events, support of veterans, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs and community service.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.