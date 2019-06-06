Taiquion Turner also was driving while on a suspended or revoked license.

A man whom police said was spotted talking on his cell phone while driving has been arrested on several drug charges.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe identified the driver as Taquion Turner, 28, of Felton.

Jaffe said the case began at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, when a trooper spotted the Nissan Sentra being driven on Clapham Road, Frederica.

The driver allegedly ignored the trooper’s efforts at a making a traffic stop, and sped off, committing several traffic violations to include aggressive and reckless driving, Jaffe said.

During the pursuit, the trooper spotted something being thrown from the car, she added.

The chase came to an end on Del. Route 1 and took Turner into custody without further resistance.

A search of the Nissan turned up about 19.79 grams of marijuana, 2.28 grams of THC edibles and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers also found about 8.01 grams of crack cocaine allegedly thrown out of the car during the chase, Jaffe said.

Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving while on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and other traffic violations.

He was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and released from custody on his own recognizance.