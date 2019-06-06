Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester released a statement June 5 regarding the announcement that Barclays will be moving 500 roles from its Wilmington office to New Jersey.

“Today’s news is deeply disappointing, especially for the workers affected through no fault of their own. Our hearts go out to the families affected who are now having to make tough decisions. But it’s times like these that Delawareans roll up our sleeves and pull together to help our neighbors, and that’s exactly what is needed now,” the representatives said.

“While it is encouraging to hear that the Barclays consumer banking division will remain on the Riverfront, our focus is on those impacted by this announcement. Our delegation is committed to working with Governor Carney to do all we can to assist these employees and to ensure that Delaware remains a great place to live and work for everyone,” the representatives said.