23-year-old Marques J. Gantt, of Milton, charged

Rehoboth Beach Police have apprehended and charged 23-year-old Marques J. Gantt, of Milton, for the stabbing that occurred on the boardwalk, in the area of Wilmington Avenue, on June 1.



Through investigative efforts and tips received, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department was able to identify Gantt as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident or injury at a hotel room in the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Rehoboth.



Gantt was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correction Institution in default of $157,500 secured bail.

All other parties from the incident have been identified. No other charges are being filed at this time.



The Rehoboth Beach Police Department would like to sincerely thank all the citizens who assisted investigators throughout the course of this investigation. Their assistance played a major part in the efficient apprehension of this violent offender.

---

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of a stabbing on the boardwalk.

The assault occurred on the boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. According to police, following a verbal altercation, the suspect removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in his left side. The suspect and three others, whom police described as "accomplices," then fled west on Wilmington Avenue.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milton man, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was removed from the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police were able to obtain a cell phone video taken by a witness.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or that can provide information as to the identity and/or location of the male suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/form/government/departments/police/submit-crime-tip.

Anyone having contact with the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.