Bayhealth’s PACE Promoting Active Community EngagemenT — Program will welcome Mary Mundrane Zweiacher as guest speaker for the monthly lecture series, set for 5 to 6 p.m. June 19 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Rooms 1&2, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The June lecture series topic will be "Living with Arthritis."

Guests may talk to experts and get questions answered. No registration is required.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/classes.