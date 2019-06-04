Families can get a caricature of themselves during First Friday in downtown Dover on June 7.

Seaford artist Jim Rehak paints plein air landscape oils, comic book illustrations, portraits and caricatures, as well as art directing, teaching and freelance court illustration. His recent work has been featured in group and solo shows throughout Maryland and Delaware. Rehak will be set up from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Loocke, 123 Loockerman St., and will provide free quick caricatures on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring along a momento of a favorite hobby, sport or other interest to go into the sketches.

The Downtown Dover Partnership offer arts programming, now alongside D-3 — Destination Downtown Dover — which will close Loockerman Street and feature live bands Brothers Stonesifer and Bad Ju Ju, as well as craft beverages, food trucks and vendors from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitors should keep an eye out for buskers outside of shops, as well as musicians, poets and other artists in The Delaware Store, Dover Health Care Center, House of Coffi, Parke Green Galleries, and Simaron Pizza & Steak Shop. The Dover Public Library In Harmony Concert Series will be feature The Bratcher Project, an evening of instrumental smooth jazz led by Vaughn Bratcher, to be held outdoors at Loockerman Way Plaza. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the library, 35 Loockerman Plaza.

First Friday Gives Back will donate a portion of all sales from 5 to 8 p.m. to one local charity each month. This month, Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc. will be the recipient of the donation. For a list of participating merchants, visit tinyurl.com/doverfirstfriday.

Downtown Dover First Fridays 2019 will be held year-round rain or shine. Programming is provided jointly by the Downtown Dover Partnership and Destination Downtown Dover, along with a grant from NCALL/Restoring Central Dover.

For more, search “Destination Downtown Dover” on Facebook.