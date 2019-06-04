Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus unit 2 North recognizes a nurse or certified nursing assistant for going above and beyond with the CPR — Courtesy, Professionalism and Respect — Award.

The first recipient for 2019 is two-time honoree, registered nurse Aletta Decktor. She received the recognition in 2016.

Decktor has worked on the unit for more than four years. Two North is a 16-bed all private room unit at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus that takes care of patients at the intermediate care level and is a step-down unit to the Cardiovascular Surgical Intensive Care Unit. Decktor said she loves working on 2 North because of the variety and challenges that come along with working with cardiac patients. Her desire to work on the unit stems from her nursing clinical, which was completed on a cardiac unit.

“I love my coworkers. We have a great staff. I enjoy coming to work every day. They’re the reason I want to stay on 2 North,” said Decktor. “I’m driven by my patients. I love making them smile and brightening their day when they’re feeling down on bad days.”

