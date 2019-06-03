One other suspect has yet to be caught

Dover police are reporting the arrest of one of two men involved in a home invasion/shooting on May 23.

Jamal Jones, 20, was taken into custody June 2 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Jones is implicated in the case in which two men broke through a window in a home in the 400 block of South Governor’s Avenue, Hoffman said. The burglars encountered two other men in the home, one of who tried to get away by climbing out a second-story window. The other man took refuge in a bathroom.

The burglars fired several shots at him, hitting the man in the lower legs.

Jones, who was arrested without putting up any resistance, is charged with home invasion, first-degree reckless assault, three counts of reckless endangering, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $106,100 cash bond.