Sen. Tom Carper on May 31 applauded actions by the Environmental Protection Agency that take first steps to stabilize price volatility in the Renewable Identification Number market within the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

“After years of calling on EPA to address possible RIN market manipulation, I am happy to see the agency finally take some steps that will help address this longstanding issue,” said Carper. “My staff and I are currently reviewing these changes to assess whether they go far enough in striking at the root of the problem. Manipulation of the RIN market harms both biofuel producers and refiners, and I will be watching EPA’s next steps very closely to see how these important provisions are implemented.”