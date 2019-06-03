A Milton man was stabbed on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk Saturday night.

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of a stabbing on the boardwalk.

The assault occurred on the boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. According to police, following a verbal altercation, the suspect removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in his left side. The suspect and three others, whom police described as "accomplices," then fled west on Wilmington Avenue.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milton man, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was removed from the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police were able to obtain a cell phone video taken by a witness.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or that can provide information as to the identity and/or location of the male suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/form/government/departments/police/submit-crime-tip.

Anyone having contact with the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.