First State Military Academy (FSMA) graduated its first four-year class of students Friday, May 31 in a ceremony at the Clayton campus.

Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long was the commencement speaker for the 90 students who graduated in the Class of 2019.

Kade Evans was the valedictorian for the class, while Brice Taylor was the salutatorian.

The Class of 2019 is the first class to attend all four years of high school at FSMA. The school opened to students in August 2015.

Hall-Long encouraged the graduates to find their passion now that they had graduated.

"Because if you are doing your passion, if you are doing what you want to do, it will never ever, be work," she said.

Hall-Long challenged the graduates to "risk more than is safe, care more than people think is wise, dream more than anyone thinks is practical and expect more of yourselves than anyone thinks possible."

The Class of 2019 includes 68 percent who are pursuing post-secondary education, 28 percent who are joining the military and four percent entering the work force.

In addition to graduates entering post-secondary education in Delaware, the FSMA Class of 2019 graduates will be enrolled in studies in Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The FSMA Class of 2019 received over $1 million in scholarships, including Army ROTC scholarships and University of Delaware Presidential Scholarships.

