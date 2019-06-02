This incident took place outside a local night club

Dover police are dealing with another shooting in the city.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said police learned of the incident when hospital staff notified them a man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police learned the incident took place at about 1:57 a.m. Sunday as the victim was leaving the Allure Night Club at 865 N. Dupont Highway. Their investigation showed he was leaving the building when he saw a group of people arguing and then heard gunfire. Shortly afterward he was hit in the upper torso.

The victim is recovering and his wounds are not considered life-threatening, Hoffman said.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.