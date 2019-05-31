In celebration of Homeownership Month and NeighborWorks Week, NCALL will host a number of events in June.

NCALL is a member of NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Events NCALL has planned for the week to include a dinner and credit seminar at Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, a build day with Milford Housing Development Corp., Restoring Central Dover and Wesley College Community Garden party and a seminar with Home Depot and Franklin Energy about how to save on energy bills.

NCALL Executive Director Karen Speakman said NeighborWorks Week is an opportunity to not only celebrate the recent progress in Central Dover but also a time to promote positive change, awareness and education.

NCALL offers free educational courses to the public. During June, NCALL will host workshops on homeownership and credit.

NCALL is part of the national NeighborWorks America network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2018, the NeighborWorks network provided 457,000 housing and counseling services, owned and managed 166,900 rental homes and created more than 41,100 jobs.

For more, including dates and times of events and classes, visit ncall.org or call 678-9400.