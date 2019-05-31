The Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization announced its 78th Annual Competition is set for 7 p.m. June 15 at the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

The winner will be the recipient of a $10,000 scholarship and will go on to compete for the title of Miss America 2020.

This year’s theme is “Miss Delaware 2.0,” which reflects the new era of the Miss America Organization. The new competition boasts greater inclusiveness by eliminating the swimsuit portion of the competition, thereby giving more women the opportunity to earn scholarships, compete for the job of Miss America and make a difference in their communities. The Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization will offer over $35,000 in scholarships to candidates this year.

Miss Delaware candidates will compete in interview, talent, social impact statement in evening wear and onstage question. Each candidate also selects her own platform issue, an area of focus for her community service work. This year’s competition features 12 of Delaware’s brightest young women.

Hosting this year’s competition is Linda Kurtz Risk, Miss Delaware 2004. The show will also highlight Becca Jackson Beaver, Miss Delaware 2013. During the evening the organization will also feature and bid a fond farewell to Joanna Wicks, Miss Delaware 2018. Joanna spent her year focused on her platform issue, “The Color of Violence: Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness.”

