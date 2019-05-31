Kenneth Morse and his wife, Annette, were honored at his 70th birthday party May 25 in Dover for their efforts in supporting his fellow veterans in many ways, including their work at the annual Veterans Stand Downs.

The Stand Down is one of the annual projects carried out by the Veterans Awareness Center Foundation in Greenwood, a 501(c)(3) created by Liz Byers-Jiron, her husband, Bill, and their daughter, Mindy.

Morse, a Vietnam veteran, and Annette have played a vital role during the past five years coordinating water and soft drinks contributions by local vendors, working in the dining area, setting up tables for presenters, and doing what’s needed to make the event a success each year.

Contributors and volunteers from businesses, government, nonprofit organizations and individuals from across the state come together each year to help veterans in need of a friendly hand up. In 2018, more than 1,500 veterans were provided meals, clothing, medical services, haircuts, counseling services, entertainment and access to advisors from multiple private and government organizations.

The Stand Down team of about 35 volunteers works for nine months each year creating the event.

The 11th annual Stand Down is slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Schutte Park in Dover.

For more, email lbjnavcret@hotmail.com.