Delaware Technical College Vice President and Terry Campus Manager Cornelia Johnson welcomed the assembled audience to the dedication of the sixth annual Flags for Heroes display on May 24.

Johnson was joined by Dover Capital City Rotarians Lee Thompson, coordinator of the club's flag program; Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen; Club President Chris Smith; and Larence Kirby, executive director of the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs and incoming club president.

The Flags for Heroes program is an annual collaboration between the club and Delaware Tech to raise money for scholarships and other public service activities.

Sponsors and heroes were included in a double-page ad in the Delaware State News on May 24, with a giant copy of the ad featured on the display site.

The more than 400 flags were displayed May 24-31 at the intersection of Route 1 and Scarborough Road, Dover.