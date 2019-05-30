Parade and festival Saturday on the Legislative Mall.

The Statewide Pride parade is June 1 in Dover, 9–10 a.m., with the Delaware Pride Festival until 5 p.m.



The parade starts at S. West Street and Loockerman, goes down Loockerman, right onto Federal St. and Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Pride Festival at Legislative Mall, 411 Legislative Ave.



Delaware Pride was formed April 29, 1997 and 2019 marks the first statewide Pride parade with more than 40 entries.



The festival has 100+ vendors, 17 entertainers and 8 food vendors. It attracts people from the Tri-State area and is the largest single LGBT event in Delaware.





