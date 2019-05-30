The New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle, will present "Separation — Freedom for Delaware," a series of programs held in conjunction with New Castle’s Separation Day celebrations, on June 9.

Now marking its 243rd anniversary, Separation Day commemorates June 15, 1776, the date when the Delaware Assembly meeting in this same New Castle Court House passed a resolution of separation from both Pennsylvania and Great Britain, creating the Delaware State.

Activities will include demonstrations by the First Delaware Regiment from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and "Caesar Rodney in his Own Words," a historical play by museum historic-site interpreter David Price, at 2 p.m. The play explores the views of the famed Delaware patriot whose ride to Philadelphia broke the tie in favor of the Declaration of Independence. Both activities will take place on the Green adjacent to the museum. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray.

Admission is free for both of these museum-sponsored events, as well as tours of the New Castle Court House Museum. Admission is charged for other Separation Day activities.

For more, call 323-4453.