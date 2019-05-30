NCALL announced that the Longwood Foundation’s recent grant of $400,000 will go to the development of the new commercial space that is coming to downtown Dover.

Demolition has begun and soon construction will start on NCALL’s three-story multi-purpose building on the corner of West Division Street and North New Street.

NCALL’s Executive Director, Karen Speakman, said the building will be fully accessible to everyone.

“There will be offices for Restoring Central Dover, a place for community meetings, Delaware State University’s small business incubator, and much more,” said Speakman. “Many thanks go to Thère du Pont, Foundation president and the Longwood trustees for their generosity and vision.”

For more, visit ncall.org.