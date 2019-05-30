The Dover Police Department Police Athletic League has partnered with the Delaware State University and the Delaware State University Police Department to put on a one-day football combine to be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 15 at the athletic complex on the DSU campus, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Snacks, Gatorade and water will be provided courtesy of event sponsors Sam's Club and The Home Depot. The program is open to fifth through eighth grade students of all skill levels. There will be multiple skills competitions with prizes awarded.

A maximum of 60 participants will be accepted. Participants must complete a liability waiver and a PAL registration form in addition to the event registration, available at bit.ly/2Kg82Dx.

Athletic attire must be worn. Football cleats are not required but are highly recommended; no metal cleats. There is no rain date for this event and transportation is not provided.