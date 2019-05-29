Delaware Pro Hockey LLC announced the Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club, a member of the Federal Hockey League, will play at the Delaware State Fairgrounds at the Centre Ice Arena beginning in October.

The Delaware Thunder is owned by an investment group, Delaware Pro Hockey LLC, headed by majority owner Charles F. Pens Sr., who will assume the role of president and general manager.

The Delaware Thunder will offer family entertainment. The Thunder organization plans to have a positive impact as it connects players to the people in the community and grow the sport of hockey in the area. The Delaware Thunder is committed to bringing hard-hitting, fast-paced hockey to the people of the Delmarva region.

The Federal Hockey League schedule is in development but will be available at delawarethunder.com.