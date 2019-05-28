The Delaware Tech Terry Campus Nursing Department and Bayhealth will present the 13th annual Nurse Educator Update at 8 a.m. May 31 on the College’s Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

More than 200 nursing professionals from across Delaware and the tri-state area are registered for the conference and will hear a keynote address by global nurse leader and author Sharon Weinstein.

Weinstein has over 30 years of progressive clinical, education, administrative and health policy experience in health care management and clinical practice. She is also one of three professionals in the world with the combined designation Certified Speaking Professional and Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.