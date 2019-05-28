51-year-old Brian Thomas jailed

A Laurel man has been charged with his ninth DUI.

On Saturday, May 25, police were dispatched to the parking lot of Laurel Junction, at Routes 13 and 9, for a report of a hit and run. According to police, the victim informed them that the suspect backed into her vehicle and then fled the scene. Police located the suspect, 51-year-old Brian Thomas, in another area of the parking lot.

Police found Thomas to be intoxicated and took him into custody, charging him with his ninth felony DUI. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $10,000 secured bail.