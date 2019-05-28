The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police will hold their 33rd annual Youth Fishing Tournament from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1, as part of Delaware’s participation in National Fishing and Boating Week from June 1-9.

The tournament will be held at Ingrams Pond, Goodwin School Road, Millsboro; Akridge Scout Reservation, 1910 Baden Powell Way, Camden; and Lums Pond State Park, 1068 Howell School Road, Bear. The park admission fee at Lums Pond State Park will be waived for tournament participants.

The tournament is open to youth ages 4-15. An adult must accompany youths younger than age 12, and contestants must bring their own fishing equipment. Prizes to participants will be awarded at 1:30 p.m. in three age groups: 4-7, 8-11 and 12-15. Participants are encouraged to arrive before 10 a.m. to register for the tournament.

For more, visit bit.ly/2WgnCGR.