The Smyrna-Clayton Memorial Day observance will begin with a parade Monday, May 27 in Smyrna at 10 a.m.

The parade line up starts at 9:15 a.m. at Market Street Plaza near the post office and town hall. The parade route from Market Street will turn right (east) on Commerce Street, turn left (north) on Main Street, cross Glenwood Avenue and end at George C. Wright Jr. Municipal Park near North Smyrna Elementary.

Representatives of groups or organizations interested in participating in the parade should call Grant Nash at (302) 363-4280 or Tom Emerson at (302) 363-1021.

Ceremony at park

A memorial ceremony will be held after the parade at the Smyrna Clayton Veterans Monument at Wright Municipal Park on North Main Street.

The ceremony will include musical tributes to each branch of the service, presentation of flags for the Veterans Monument, and the keynote speech.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) David Dale, the former Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Delaware Army National Guard and the former Rotary Wing Standardization Officer for Joint Force Headquarters of the Delaware Army National Guard. As a pilot instructor, his service included deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom X.

Rain plan

In case of inclement weather, the parade will be cancelled; however, a memorial ceremony will still be held at the Clayton Fire Hall at 10:30 a.m.

Donations requested

The Veterans Monument Committee is requesting military flags or monetary donations to cover maintenance and upkeep for the monument. Donations can be made out to “Smyrna Clayton Veterans Memorial Fund.” Organizations or families wishing to donate are asked to call Tom Emerson at (302) 363-1021 or email at CHC44101@comcast.net so that you can be recognized and present your flag or donation during the ceremony.