Saint Mary's Holy Church on Donovan's Road gutted

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire near Georgetown that heavily damaged a church.

The blaze, reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, occurred at Saint Mary’s Holy Church in the 20000 block of Donovan’s Road. The Georgetown Fire Company responded to find fire showing and venting through the roof.

Heavy damage was estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators are currently working to determine the origin and cause of this fire. Anyone with information pertaining to this fire is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or the State Fire Marshal’s Georgetown office at (302) 856-5600.