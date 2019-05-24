Five people have been hit by gunfire in Dover since May 18

Three people were injured by gunfire in the city Thursday, bringing to five the number of shooting incidents since May 18.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the first of the latest incidents occurred at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, May 23.

In that case, two black men broke through the front window of a home in the 400 block of South Governors Avenue, encountering two other men in the home. The victims tried to get away, with one climbing out a second-story window and the other taking refuge in a bathroom. The invaders fired several shots at him, hitting the victim in the lower legs.

That person is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The second case took place at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the first block of Stevenson Drive, Manchester Square, Hoffman said. A man and woman were outside a home when they said two black men came up and fired several shots at them, striking both in the lower legs. They also are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are black men, one of whom was wearing all-black clothing; the other was wearing a white and black jacket, Hoffman said.

The first in this recent round of gun violence took place May 18 when a home in Barrister Place was hit by gunfire; there were no reported injuries. On May 19 a man was hit in the leg by gunfire, also at Barrister Place.

On May 18, a man was leaving the Manchester Square apartment complex when he said he was hit by gunfire from a black SUV that had pulled up in front of him.

Hoffman said Dover detectives are actively investigating all five cases; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.