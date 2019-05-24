47–year-old Javier Guzman later recaptured

Delaware State Police arrested Millsboro man after he fled the Selbyville Police Department.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 47-year-old Javier Guzman was being detained by troopers at the Selbyville Police Department, located at 68 Church Street, for a felony DUI investigation.

After being handcuffed, Guzman was able to free himself and then fled from the building on foot. Troopers located him around 10:50 a.m. at a residence located in the 27600 block of Thistle Lane in Millsboro, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not yet released Guzman’s charges.