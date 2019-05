The Delaware Burn Camp is accepting applications for potential campers for the 2019 session, which will run Aug. 5-10.

The camp will take place at Camp Barnes, 37171 Camp Barnes Road, Frankford.

Children ages 6-18 years are welcome to attend. The camp is open to children who have sustained burn injuries significant enough to be treated by a physician.

The camp is free with transportation to the camp being provided.

For more, DelawareBurnCamp.com