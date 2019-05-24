The Bayhealth Cancer Institute added to its nurse navigation, clinical research and genetic counseling programs for cancer patients and their caregivers by including a clinical social worker.

Angela Turley provides clinical counseling and does a full evaluation to assess patients’ emotional needs. She works with the nurse navigators to support patients throughout their cancer journey.

“Many of the patients I work with are newly diagnosed,” said Turley. “My primary role is to dig deeper into how their diagnosis is affecting their mental health and to help them open up about their feelings. Our patients are going through a really tough time, and I want to help make it as easy as possible for them to get through it. Providing emotional support for caregivers is also important. I check in periodically to see how they’re doing and if there’s anything else I can do to help them.”

Turley says each clinical counseling session lasts 45 minutes, and she meets with patients at the Bayhealth Cancer Centers at the Kent and Sussex Campuses. Anyone, including family members, can refer patients and their caregivers for counseling.

