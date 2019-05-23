Jawann Butcher turned himself in to police May 22

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with thefts in the Dover area.

Jawann Butcher, 18, of Dover, surrendered at Troop 3 May 22, division spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Butcher is charged with two counts of third-degree conspiracy, theft, attempt to commit theft, three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, and two counts of criminal trespass.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace court and later released on a $7,200 unsecured bond.

Original story:

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with thefts in the Dover area.

One individual, however, remains at large, DSP spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The case began in early May when Troop 3 took a series of theft complaints from residents in Rodney Village and in the area of Artis Drive.

The stolen items included credit cards that were utilized at various locations.

During their investigative work, troopers identified two individuals, identified as Charles Livingston and Jawann Butcher, both 18, of Dover, as suspects in the Rodney Village thefts, while police determined 15-year-old Elijah Coppage was responsible for the thefts from Artis Drive.

Livingston was arrested May 3 at a home in the 400 block of Barrister Place, while Coppage was taken into custody at a Royal Farms store in Smyrna and was carrying a pair of stolen wireless headphones were the serial number had been altered. He also was carrying a concealed knife.

Troopers have active warrants out for Butcher’s arrest, Jaffe said.

Livingston is charged with two counts of third-degree conspiracy, theft, attempt to commit theft, three counts of unlawful use of a payment card and two counts of criminal trespass.

He was later released from custody on a $3,700 unsecured bond.

Coppage is charged with felony theft, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of attempt to commit theft, three counts of theft and six counts of criminal trespass.

He was released on his own recognizance.