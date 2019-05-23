The Kent County Public Library will offer its Arts in the Park at Brecknock County Park, 80 Old Camden Road, Camden.

Guests can pack a picnic basket, bring a blanket or lawn chair and join at 6:30 p.m. May 29 for free, family-friendly entertainment featuring Best Kept Soul. This Wilmington-based cover band will perform hits from the ’50s through ’80s, including classic soul, rhythm and blues, Motown and current chart-toppers. The band has shared the stage with artists such as Dru Hill, Kelly Price, Monica, The Dells, the Roots, Musiq Soulchild, LL Cool J, Bunny Sigler, Harold and the Blue Notes, the Stylistics and Al B. Sure.

In case of inclement weather, or if the temperature and/or heat index exceeds 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the performance will be moved inside to the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover.

The Summer Arts in the Park series is sponsored by the Kent County Levy Court, the Friends of Kent County Public Library and the Delaware Division of the Arts.

For more, call 744-1919.