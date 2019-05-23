Ronald O. Freeman is being held on a $40,500 secured bond.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man following an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

The May 22 arrest concluded a three-month drug investigation involving the distribution of crack cocaine, allegedly by 42-year-old Ronald O. Freeman, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team received information Freeman was traveling out of state to pick up drugs. Consequently, officers received a search warrant to examine Freeman’s vehicle, which was stopped near the intersection of Bay Road and State Route 10.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 365 grams of cocaine, 6.15 grams of marijuana, more than $200 in suspected drug money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Freeman was taken into custody without resistance and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,500 secured bond.