The Kent County 4-H’ers recently held their annual 4-H Clothing and Textile Showcase Program at the Lake Forest High School in Felton.

This program is comprised of a clothing construction portion as well as a Ready to Wear portion. In the clothing construction portion, 25 participants modeled a garment or a complete outfit that they had sewn. They participated in interviews with judges, sharing information about the construction of the garment, where they plan to wear it, construction techniques used and the challenges and first-time learning experiences they had in making their garment. Prior to the event, garments were judged for construction, fit, and overall attractiveness.

The second portion was the Ready to Wear contest. The 4-H members have an opportunity to put together an outfit of purchased clothes, participate in interviews with judges to justify why this garment was needed in their wardrobe, why they selected it, discuss learning experiences with this consumerism activity and then model their wardrobe during the program.

The top winners for the fashion revue:

— Beginner Division Honor Court: Alexis Starke, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club, champion; Riley Clendaniel, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club; Maggie Wieber, Peach Blossom 4-H Club; and McKenna Corbeil, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club.

— Intermediate Division Honor Court: Rain Vasey, Pure Country 4-H Club, champion; and Carmen Blanchette, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club.

— Advance Intermediate Division Honor Court: Rachel Taylor, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club, champion.

— Advance Division Honor Court: Lake Vasey, Pure Country 4-H, champion.

Ready to Wear Contest: Teyani Peacock, Dover Clovers 4-H Club, junior champion; and Weston Williams, Harrington Sunshine 4-H Club, senior champion.

This is just one of the many educational activities that are provided through the Kent County 4-H program.

For more, call 730-4000.