The Bayhealth Cancer Institute will host a red carpet event celebrating cancer survivorship from 3 to 5 p.m. June 4 in the Pavilion Conference Room at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover.

Any cancer survivors in local communities are invited to join us for this event. Each survivor may invite one guest to attend the celebration with them. Light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, visit bayhealth.org/survivors-event or call 744-6562. The RSVP deadline is May 28.