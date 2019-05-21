Mark Taylor, Veterans Affairs community outreach specialist, will address the Delaware Veterans Coalition at 7 p.m. May 28 at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

Taylor serves the Department of Veteran Affairs in Wilmington. His focus is on assisting veterans enrolling in VA health care and understanding and accessing the benefits they’ve earned with their service.

Prior to joining the VA, Taylor served as director of veteran services for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, where he led programs to assist homeless and low-income veterans and their families in acquiring permanent housing and a path back to normalcy. He has also traveled across the nation in disaster relief efforts.

He will address efforts the VA, locally and nationally, is employing to better assist veterans.

After enlisting in 1995, Taylor served 12 years active duty in the U.S. Army, later serving in the Delaware and New Jersey Army National Guard.

The Delaware Veterans Coalition meets the fourth Monday of every other month beginning in January; due to Memorial Day, this meeting has been moved to Tuesday.

Meetings and membership are open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware.

For more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com.